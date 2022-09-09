HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police say a teenager was flown to a trauma center after being shot Thursday night.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, just after 10:00 p.m., officers were sent to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of multiple gunshots.

Police say they arrived on the scene and began blocking off the area when they discovered blood in the area. Shortly after, police say they were called to Locust Street for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement says the victim was a 16-year-old male, who was initially taken to Lehigh Valley Hazleton Hospital and then later flown to a more advanced trauma care facility.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton City Police at 570-459-4940.