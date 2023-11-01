WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a teen driver was arrested after she fled a multi-vehicle crash in a bystander’s car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 29 around 2:00 a.m., troopers responded to a three-car crash in the area of Centre Turnpike and Pine View Lane.

Once on the scene troopers stated a 19-year-old female driver stole a bystander’s car who stopped at the crash to help. PSP noted the teen was eventually located in a nearby house and taken into custody.

Charges have been filed and state police are continuing to investigate the incident.