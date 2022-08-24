SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department arrested a teen they say was involved in a carjacking and robbery in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton Police Department said they responded to a report of a carjacking that happened on the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31.

Through investigation, officials said they were able to positively identify the suspect as a 15-year-old that was on probation for a robbery that happened in March.

The juvenile has been charged with robbery, simple assault, eluding police, as well as other related charges.

He has been sent to a juvenile detention center.