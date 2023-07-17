CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are charging a teen with DUI after a crash occurred in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers investigated a crash that occurred on June 6 around 1:30 a.m. that involved two 18-year-olds in the car.

The 18-year-old driver from East Stroudsburg was discovered to be driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol combination, PSP stated.

State police have filed charges against the teen through the district court.