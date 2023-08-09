JORDAN TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say an 18-year-old is facing DUI charges after a crash sends another teen to the hospital.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 2 around 12:30 a.m., troopers were called to a one-car crash in Jordan Township.

Police said the driver, an 18-year-old from Herndon, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The passenger, an 18-year-old from Lykens Township was injured and flown from the scene to Geisinger Danville, PSP stated.

Charges against the driver for DUI and other traffic violations have been filed through the district court.