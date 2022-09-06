EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen was charged Sunday with vehicular homicide and driving while on drugs after police say he was involved in a crash that left a woman dead.

According to the Edwardsville Police Department, on November 8, 2021, officers responded to a two-car crash at the entrance to Mark II Plaza on State Route 11 around 4:30 p.m.





Once on scene, officers said they saw a woman, later identified as Rosemary Gawat, 93, of Plymouth, laying between a utility pole and a curb, and a teen, later identified as Brennton Bailey Vandyke, 19, of Kingston, sitting in a grassy area near his vehicle.

Police shut down Route 11 to reconstruct the crash.

As stated in the affidavit, investigators discovered Vandyke was traveling at 66 mph when he hit the Volkswagen that Gawat was a passenger in.





Investigators said the main factors of the crash were sunlight glare and speed. They say Vandyke was traveling more than double the speed limit and directly facing the sun.

Vandyke’s blood test also revealed that he had marijuana in his system, according to court documents.

Gawat was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where she died. The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy revealed Gawat’s death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries.

Vandyke was arraigned on charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, and speeding. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.