JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen, out on bail for charges alleging that he shot at a Back Mountain school, was arrested for stealing two cars, crashing one, and fleeing the scene over the weekend, according to police.

According to the Jackson Township Police Department, on Sunday around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a car that had crashed down an embankment, and a person, later identified as Taylor Wylie, stumbling away from the scene.

Police believed Wylie was heavily intoxicated and could only inform them that he was not the one driving the car.

It was later discovered that the owner of the car was the stepfather of Eugene Paisley, 19, of Nanticoke.

As stated in the affidavit, Paisley took his stepfather’s car without permission, failed to stop at a stop sign, and continue driving at a high speed crashing into the embankment.

Paisley left the scene of the crash, walked 0.9 miles, and stole another car from a home on Hillside Road, according to court papers.

Investigators stated Paisley was later found slumped over the wheel of the stolen car.

In August Paisley was arrested by police as a suspect in an incident involving a gun being fired into the Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School gymnasium on July 26.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Paisley driving on Old Route 11, pulling out a pistol as he drove, aiming toward the school.

For the incident over the weekend, Paisley has been charged with theft, loitering, reckless driving, endangering another person, and other related charges.