BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a teen is being charged after she allegedly severely injured a fellow student during a fight in the bathroom of Central Mountain High School.

According to Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse, on Monday a 17-year-old girl from Lock Haven physically assaulted a younger student inside the restroom, causing potentially serious injuries to the victim.

Central Mountain High School administrators learned of the incident and called for state police. Through further investigation troopers say other students recorded the incident on their cell phones.

Charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person were approved by DA Strouse Wednesday and filed with the Clinton County Juvenile Court Division.

Clinton County Juvenile Probation Officers took the teen into custody and placed her in a juvenile detention facility on Wednesday morning.

Investigators state a hearing will be held within 3 days to determine if the teen will remain in a detention facility or due to the severity of the crimes, the case may be transferred to an adult criminal court level.

The District Attorney’s office is continuing to investigate to determine whether a transfer petition is filed.