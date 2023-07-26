SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 18-year-old driver involved in a fatal Lackawanna County crash has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence after a crash that killed a 17-year-old.

State police say they have arrested and charged Ayden Beckage, 18, of Jefferson Township, with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 10 around 5:55 a.m., a Jeep Station Wagon was traveling along Route 307 in Spring Brook Township when the car left the roadway and crashed down a steep embankment, ejecting the passenger, 17-year-old, Kadan Rabender, and causing the vehicle to ignite in flames.

File image from the crash scene

Rabender, a student of North Pocono High School, was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries.

As stated in the affidavit, Beckage had graduated from North Pocono High School on June 9 and spent the evening and early morning celebrating with Rabender. Through further investigation, police said several juveniles have come forward who said Beckage and Rabender had consumed alcohol while operating the car.

Beckage submitted to chemical testing for suspicion of DUI and the label results showed he had a BAC of 0.127%, and high levels of marijuana in his system.

Based on the evidence, state police have charged Beckage with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and other offenses.