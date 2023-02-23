DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 19-year-old man from Avoca is being charged with an alleged sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, a report was given to Child Abuse and Neglect Services regarding a 14-year-old girl being sexually abused.

The victim told investigators that she met an 18-year-old man, later identified as Gavin Thomas, on Snapchat and the two began dating, police say.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim went on to describe the relationship and alleged sexual encounters she had with Thomas.

Thomas, 18 at the time, was interweaved by investigating officers stating he learned about the victim’s age and took a break from the relationship. However, he continued to have sexual relations with the victim from November through December 2021, according to court documents.

Investigators are charging Thomas with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility unable to post the $175,000 bail.