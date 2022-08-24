HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hanover Township Police arrested a teen they say fled from police and crashed into a parked car while possessing an illegal gun.

Officials said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on August 17 at 2 am.

When officers turned on their overhead lights, investigators said the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Yasim Tarynham, took off down Lee Park Avenue from Oxford street and crashed into a parked vehicle on Lee Park Avenue.

Investigators approached the vehicle and discovered the car was running and unoccupied.

Police officers took Traynham into custody approximately one block away from the crash out of breath and sweating.

Law enforcement officials said Traynham informed officers the car that crashed a block away belonged to his girlfriend’s dad and he had been driving.

Investigators received consent to search Traynham’s pockets and when officers asked if he had anything illegal on his person and he responded with, “just this,” and revealed a pistol in his waistband.

Officers said they arrested Traynham and placed him in the rear of the vehicle.

The affidavit says officers asked Traynham if he noticed the emergency lights behind the vehicle and he replied, Well yeah, that’s why I ran.”

Police said they then asked Traynham why he had a gun and he replied, “There’s a lot of crazy (expletive) going on around here, I need to protect myself.”

Traynham is being charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and other related traffic citations.

His bail is set at $250,000 and is being held in Luzerne County Prison.