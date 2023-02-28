MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a 17-year-old after they say he was found driving under the influence when he crashed a car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 4 around 11:23 p.m., troopers were called to a crash in Mount Pleasant Township in Columbia County.

Police say once arriving on the scene they discovered a 17-year-old boy from Bloomsburg was driving the car and being treated for injuries he sustained in the crash.

While speaking with troopers the teen admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the night and he was then transported to Geisinger Danville’s Emergency Room for treatment, PSP stated.

On February 8 a search warrant was served to view the toxicology results. State police say at the time of the crash the teen’s blood alcohol level was at .246%.

Charges were filed to the Columbia County Juvenile Probation and through the district court.