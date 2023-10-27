WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a teen driving under the influence led troopers on a 110 mph chase on the Cross Valley in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 9:40 p.m., troopers tried to stop a driver, later identified as Allen Juarez Guzman, 19, of Wilkes-Barre, for driving 110 mph on the North Cross Valley Expressway.

Police say Juarez Guzman, led troopers down Wilkes-Barre Boulevard ignoring traffic signals and stop signs. He drove across the Pierce Street bridge into Kingston then turned on Wyoming Avenue toward Wyoming, troopers said.

Troopers stated they witnessed Juarez Guzman crash into an occupied pickup truck by the Midway Shopping Center and tried to flee again. He eventually pulled over near Fifth Street in Wyoming, where he put his hands outside the window to surrender, PSP said.

As stated in the affidavit, Juarez Guzman told troopers he didn’t stop because he was under the influence of marijuana. Troopers noted that Juarez Guzman smelled like marijuana and had bloodshot eyes.

Juarez Guzman has been charged with fleeing police, driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, disregarding traffic signals, and speeding over the limit by 55 mph.

He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.