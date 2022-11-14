FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a teen after they say she assaulted a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital, Carbon County Campus.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. troopers were called to St Luke’s Hospital in Franklin Township for a report of an assault.

PSP said it was found that a 15-year-old girl assaulted a nurse. The nurse suffered a broken wrist as a result.

Criminal charges have been filed against the teen at the Carbon County Juvenile Probation.