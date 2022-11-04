WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested a teen they believe is involved in a Williamsport shooting that left a man injured back in April.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on April 14 officers responded to the rear of the Brandon Cafe around 1:30 a.m. after shots were heard in the area.

Upon arrival, a 37-year-old man, later identified as Ariel Diaz, was found with gunshot wounds, along with several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire, police say.

The victim was taken for treatment at UPMC Susquehanna after being shot in the arm and in the upper left groin area.

Through security video and speaking with the victim’s family, investigators said 19-year-old Terrell Cradle, of Williamsport, had become a suspect in the shooting.

Cradle was interviewed in April and denied being a part of the shooting but admitted to being at Bradon Cafe around that time, police said.

Officers stated they placed Cradle in custody until they obtained a search warrant for his home. While conducting the search police said they found a 9mm Ruger handgun underneath a comforter that matched the shell casing found at the scene of the shooting.

In October, with help from the State Police Forensics Unit, officers say they were able to match the gunshot residue at the scene to Cradle’s handgun.

Cradle has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not being carried without a license, and possessing a weapon.