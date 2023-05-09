MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers charged a woman after they say she fought and pepper sprayed employees at a Dollar Tree.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Monday around 2:00 p.m., officers were called to the Dollar Tree in Mount Pocono for a fight.

Once on the scene employees told police a woman, later identified as Tiffany Gonzalez, 19, of Pocono Summit, assaulted them.

Police say Gonzalez was caught shoplifting, when the employees confronted her she began to physically assault them and sprayed them with pepper spray.

Gonzalez was later found at her home and she was charged with simple assault and harassment.