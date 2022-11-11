WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle by the hair.

Police said Brown also stomped on the victim’s head and smashed her phone on the floor.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township for injuries of a broken nose and a fractured orbital eye socket.

Brown fled the scene but was arrested shortly after. She has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Brown was sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bail.