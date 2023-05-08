WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre teen is being charged after police say he committed an armed robbery on Hazle Street Friday morning.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Friday, May 5 around 7:00 a.m. officers were called to the Paris Mart on Hazle Street for a reported armed robbery.

Police say a clerk was working when the suspect, later identified as 16-year-old Jibril Khairi, entered the store and placed a Fanta soda, a loaf of bread, and a bag of Jolly Ranches on the counter.

While the clerk bagged the items Khairi took out a gun and demanded money from the cash register, investigators stated. Once Khairi got the money he fled the store before police arrived.

Through security video, the store owner and his son were able to identify the suspect as Khairi.

As stated in the affidavit, officers went to Khairi’s mother’s house where she told police Kharir had just arrived home with a few items and had requested his inhaler because he was out of breath.

While Khairi was placed into custody, police say they found in his possession a Fanta soda and a loaf of bread, along with $81.00.

When searching for the weapon seen in the security video, Khairi denied having it, and officers say they were unable to find the gun.

Khairi is being charged as an adult with robbery, simple assault, reckless endangerment, theft, receiving stolen property, harassment, and retail theft. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $150,000 bail.