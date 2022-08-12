WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County.

On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township.

There were no injuries reported to state police and the estimated damage was worth around $10,000.

State police investigators found that the fire was intentionally set by a 14-year-old from McClure Borough in Snyder County.

A written allegation has been filed through the Snyder County Courthouse.