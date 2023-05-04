LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a 19-year-old for his alleged involvement in a Carbon County shooting over the weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Ivan Jordan Gonzales from Walnutport was arrested for a shooting that occurred on April 29 at a home in Lower Towamensing Township.

Troopers stated the victim was at his home when a vehicle pulled up to the house. They said a confrontation began and it led to the shooting.

Gonzales has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and recklessly endangering another person. He was denied bail and remains in the Carbon County Correctional Facility.

The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.