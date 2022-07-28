SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a 19-year-old for statutory sexual assault on Thursday.

According to the Scranton Police Department, they received a report on Thursday, July 21, from a parent of a 14-year-old female, who told her mother she had a sexual relationship with 19-year-old, John Olmo-Reyes, within the month of July.

Law enforcement stated that the victim was interviewed on Monday, July 25, at the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of NEPA.

Detectives say, based on the interview and digital evidence collected, they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Olmo-Reyes, for statutory sexual assault. On Thursday, around 10:45 p.m. Olmo-Reyes was taken into custody at the Lackawanna County probation office without incident.

Court papers say, during a follow-up interview with detectives, Olmo-Reyes admitted to having sex with the 14-year-old victim.