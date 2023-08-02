MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a teen after he was found allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 26 around 7:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in Muncy for a reported retail theft.

Police say an 18-year-old man from Muncy was seen exiting the store with alcohol without paying and he was later determined to be underage.

State police filed two citations against the teen through the district court.