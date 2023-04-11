WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they arrested a 15-year-old for stabbing a 13-year-old several times with a knife in the back.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on Monday around 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of Newberry Park for a reported victim with multiple stab wounds.

Through further investigation, police say 15-year-old Caidyn Earnest fought with the victim before stabbing him multiple times with a knife.

The 13-year-old victim was stabbed several times in the back and was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Earnest has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and simple assault.

Police note due to the nature of the incident Earnest will be charged as an adult. He remains in the Lycoming County Prison on a $75,000 bail.