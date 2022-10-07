WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for four people who fled from a hit-and-run crash in a stolen car, leaving one teen to get arrested.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 31, around 3:00 a.m., troopers tried to pull over five people inside a stolen 2013 Ford Escape for a traffic violation.

PSP states a short chase occurred through Williamsport until the stolen car crashed into a parked car on Rose Street.

Four of the suspects fled the scene with face masks on. Police say a 16-year-old boy was unable to escape troopers and was arrested on the scene.

PSP Montoursville is currently investigating the incident.