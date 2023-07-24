TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen has been arrested and charged after police say he attempted to flee a party and dragged an officer with his car.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Saturday, July 22 around 2:30 a.m. officers were called for a reported loud party in the area of Birch Hill Drive in Cobble Creek Estates.

Once officers arrived on the scene they saw a car abruptly fleeing the area and the driver, Shawn Lesoine, 19, from Brodheadsville, was stopped by police. While speaking with Lesoine investigators said he showed signs of possibly being impaired by alcohol.

Lesoine attempted to flee the scene again and an officer tried to stop Lesoine from placing the vehicle in drive, police stated. Lesoine accelerated away while the officer was still partially in Lesoine’s car, according to court documents.

Police reported Lesoine then traveled recklessly at a high speed before crashing. Officers placed Lesoine under arrest and he was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

He has been charged with fleeing police, aggravated assault against an officer, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, DUI, and disorderly conduct.