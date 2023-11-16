WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen was arrested after police say he stole a car after he threatened a woman at gunpoint.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 15 around 8:00 p.m., officers were called for a report of a car robbery on Blackman Street.

Police said they learned a passenger in the car, Joshua Thomas Michael Smith, 18, of Kingston, got into an argument with a woman in the car.

Police say Smith got offended after being called a name, causing him to allegedly pull a pistol and place it into the woman’s back, threatening to kill her if she did not listen to him. As stated in the affidavit, Smith then demanded the woman to “get the (expletive) out of the car,” and drove away.

Officers say they used the Find My iPhone app and were able to locate the car in Hanover Township where Smith was arrested.

Smith was charged with multiple counts of robbery. A $20,000 bail was placed and Smith was sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.