WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they were led on a 15-mile chase by a runaway teen on Interstate 80.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 30 around 4:00 p.m., troopers were called for an active BOLO (be on the lookout) for a runaway missing 16-year-old girl from Latrobe.

Troopers say they tried to pull over the suspected car driven by the teen after they located her driving on I-80 East.

The girl led troopers on a 15-mile chase which then caused troopers to deploy spike strips but the teen stopped before hitting them, PSP said.

Police took the girl into custody and she was released to her parents. Charges for fleeing police were filed through juvenile probation.