RUSH TWP., SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a teen is being charged after she was found under-ringing items while shopping at Walmart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 9:00 p.m., troopers were called to Walmart in Plaza Drive in Schuylkill County for a reported retail theft.

Police say the 19-year-old woman from Hazleton was seen under-ringing various items causing the store to lose a total amount of $82.59.

The suspect was arrested and taken to PSP-Frackville for fingerprinting. Charges have been filed against the teen through the district court.