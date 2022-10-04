LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a teen after they say he locked his girlfriend in a bathroom while threatening to kill her.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 9:00 p.m., troopers were called to 170 South Lycoming Road for a domestic situation in Loyalsock Township.

Troopers stated once they arrived on the scene, the 29-year-old victim informed police that her boyfriend, Javen Murray, 18, of Williamsport, locked her in the bathroom for over two hours.

Police say the victim was threatened by Murray that if she left the bathroom he would kill her and at some point, Murray stood over her with a knife in his hand.

Murray was taken into custody and charged with his bail set to $25,000.

PSP is continuing to investigate the incident.