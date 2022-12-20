CHESTNUT HILL, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a 15-year-old after they say he chased his family members with a knife and barricaded himself in the basement, threatening troopers.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 6 around 7:00 p.m. troopers responded to a home in Chestnuthill Township where a 15-year-old boy was brandishing a kitchen knife, chasing his 8-year-old sibling and his mother around the house.

PSP stated they also learned the teen had stabbed the knife into a door multiple times.

Once troopers arrived they stated the teen had locked himself in the basement, making several threats to police while having the knife in his hand.

PSP Emergency Response team was able to place him in custody and transported the teen to St. Luke’s Lehighton Hospital for a mental evaluation.

State police have charged the 15-year-old with aggravated assault, terrorist threats, reckless endangerment, harassment, and disorderly conduct.