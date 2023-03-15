WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre teen is charged after police say he stabbed a sleeping man and bit an officer in the head during his arrest.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. officers were called to the 260 block of Academy Street for a reported stab victim.

Police say once they arrived on scene, the victim stated he was sleeping on the floor of the living room, when 19-year-old Isaiah Hill, began kicking, punching, and stabbing him with a pair of scissors.

Officers stated they found Hill crawling on the floor with blood on his hands as he ignored commands to surrender. Hill then smashed a mirror with his head, using a shard of glass, and placed it on his neck, according to court documents.

Police said they continued to approach Hill when he ripped a TV off the wall, threw it to the ground then crawled under a table and refused to come out.

Hill was then Tasered and while being detained he bit an officer on the head and spit on a paramedic, as stated in the affidavit.

Investigators are charging Hill with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valey Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Hill was arraigned on a $50,000 bail and remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility while he waits for a preliminary hearing.