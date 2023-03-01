WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen was arrested after police say he was caught in an undercover sting selling fentanyl pills, on his way to meet his newborn baby.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday around 4:20 p.m., detectives conducted an undercover sting for the alleged selling of fentanyl pills.

Police say the confidential informant (CI) met with Kadeen Carruth, 18, of Wilkes-Barre, who took an Uber ride to sell 10 fentanyl pills for cash in a restroom at a fast food restaurant on North River Street.

Investigators arrested Carruth and he told police that he was going to the hospital where his girlfriend was giving birth to their child, as stated in the affidavit.

Carruth was found in possession of 16 fentanyl pills, a cell phone, and $735 in cash. He is been charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a single count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Carruth remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.