SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is being charged with DUI after a high-speed chase with officers ends in a crash.

According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 1:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Northern Boulevard, an officer attempted to pull over a car that was driving 65 mph in a 35 mph area.

As stated in the affidavit, a chase began with the driver, later identified as Quinn Parker Kovaleski, 19, of Ransom, as the Kovaleski ran throw multiple red lights at a speed of 90 mph.

Police say Kovaleski lost control of the car near the intersection of Elkview and West Grove Street veering off of the road and crashing into a downed pole.

Kovaleski and a woman exited the car after the crash and were told by police to remain on the ground at gunpoint, as stated in court documents.

Police say they found inside Kovaleski’s car a semi-automatic handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition and Kovaleski admitted to being under the influence of cocaine.

Kovaleski has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of drugs, driving under the influence, and other citations.