PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an alleged incident where one 15-year-old severely assaulted a fellow student.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 27 around 11:30 a.m., troopers were called to a reported assault at the Wallenpaupack Area High School.

Police say they learned a girl was jumped in the hallway bathroom and the incident was recorded by another student present.

The video showed a 15-year-old girl from Hawley, dragging the victim, a 15-year-old girl from Greeley, to the ground and repeatedly punching her, as stated in the release.

Troopers stated the victim’s head was repeatedly seen hitting the concrete floor with each hit.

PSP is investigating the incident.