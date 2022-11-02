Cadaver dogs indicated a “slight” possibility of human remains in the vehicle, according to police. (Getty Images)

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman after they say she stole ice cream from Target and was found multiple packs of fentanyl/heroin on her body.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday, officers received a report of woman, later identified as Amber Sebia, 34, of Hazleton, allegedly stealing ice cream and a book bag from Target.

Police say Sebia was found eating the ice cream outside of the Marshalls Department Store in Wilkes-Barre Township Commons.

Investigators stated Sebia was taken into custody after using a fake name, but was later positively identified through an electronic scan of her finger.

At the police station, officers said Sebia asked to use the bathroom but was told she needed to be searched first.

During the search, police stated they found 11 packs of fentanyl and heroin on Sebia’s body.

While she was being processed, Sebia asked for water and when an officer went to get her some, Sebia took off running out a side door and up a hill toward South Walnut Street, as stated in the affidavit.

Police said they were able to place Sebia back into custody after a short pursuit.

Sebia was charged with drug possession, possession of paraphernalia, retail theft, false identification to authorities, and escaping arrest or detention. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.