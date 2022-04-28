SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that a man has pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Luzerne County area in 2020.

In May 2020 police say they obtained a search warrant for a residence where Marchese lived in Swoyersville. Inside the house, investigators stated they seized 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a scale, drug packing materials, and $2245 in U.S. Currency.

Marchese is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, up to a maximum sentence of forty years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.