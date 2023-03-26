SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A large police presence was seen in North Scranton on Sunday as SWAT and police responded to a home on Wayne Avenue.

Police, Scranton Special Ops, and Lackawanna County SWAT were seen en masse near a home in the 2100 block of Wayne Avenue around 12:30 p.m. today.

Police had all streets leading onto Wayne Avenue shut down as they worked on securing the scene.

The Lackawanna County Communications center told Eyewitness News they were unaware of what police were doing on Wayne Avenue other than there were plenty of units responding.

Scranton police did not comment on the incident but told Eyewitness News they will release further information in the future.

The scene was cleared around 3:30 p.m. Police did not say if anyone was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more on this story at a later date.