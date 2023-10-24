NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a chainsaw theft in Susquehanna County.

According to PSP on Saturday, October 21, around 12:22 a.m., troopers received a report of a chainsaw theft.

The victim told state police his chainsaw was stolen from the bed of his truck, parked in the 200 block of Chase Avenue in Hallstead Borough on Wednesday, October 10.

Troopers say the chainsaw was later posted to the Facebook Marketplace on Tuesday, October 17.

The chainsaw is described as an orange and white STIHL MS362 chainsaw with a 20-inch bar and distinctive pinch marks on both sides of the blade, valued at $500.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact PSP-Gibson at (570) 465-3154.