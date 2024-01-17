LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police state a man arrested after “suspiciously” walking near an elementary school now faces child sex crime charges.

According to the Lock Haven City Police, officers were called to East Church Street near Robb Elementary School around 2:00 p.m. January 4 for a suspicious man.

Officers said a man was seen in the area of Robb Elementary possibly carrying a handgun causing the school to be placed into lockdown.

Investigators say they arrested Demario Baer, 19, of Lock Haven, and discovered evidence of Baer’s alleged sex crimes involving a juvenile.

On January 9, Baer was charged with the following second set of criminal charges;

48 counts of sex-related offenses against a minor

12 counts each of the crimes of statutory sexual assault

Aggravated indecent assault

Corruption of minors

Indecent assault

Bail has been set at $40,000 on the new charges, as Baer remains incarcerated on his previous charges of terroristic threats, and other related offenses.