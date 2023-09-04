HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after he was lurking around Luzerne County and discovered to be wanted on multiple warrants.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Sunday around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Terrace Boulevard for a report of a wanted man.

Police learned a man named Caleb Montanero was outside of a home, and he is known to be wanted on three arrest warrants. Officers were unable to locate Montanero until a second caller told them Montanero was outside lurking around another house.

Montanero was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility and faces the of charges criminal trespass, flight to avoid arrest, loitering, and prowling at nighttime.