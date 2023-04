AVOCA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say were involved in a burglary at a Luzerne County pub.

According to the Avoca Police Department, is investigating a burglary that occurred at Ernie G’s Pub on Main and Plane Street around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the burglary and the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Avoca Police at 570-457-4011.