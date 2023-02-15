WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City and Township Police are searching for suspects they say are responsible for installing a credit card skimming device that resulted in EBT funds being stolen.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on February 6 around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to an incident involving a credit card skimming device being placed on a credit card terminal at the Bravo Supermarket store on South Main Street.

Shortly after the card skimmer was placed at the Bravo store, Wilkes-Barre Township police said they began receiving calls that EBT funds were reportedly being used at stores throughout the area without the cardholder’s consent.

Investigators believe the two crimes are connected and are being done by the same suspects.

The two suspects involved are described as two Hispanic men, in their 30s, wearing puffy jackets and dark clothing.

Police are recommending to anyone who has shopped at Bravo change their card’s pin number immediately and a replacement card can be gained by calling 1-888-328-7366.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre City police at 570-208-4200.