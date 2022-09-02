TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects they say were involved in a $900 theft at the Crossings Outlets in Monroe County.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to Polo Ralph Lauren in the Crossings Outlets for a reported retail theft.

The suspects pictured below were observed stealing around $940 worth of clothing from the store, police said.

Pocono Township Police Department

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Officer Iannazzo, 570-629-7200 ext.231