BALD EAGLE TWP., CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they are searching for two suspects who allegedly committed credit card fraud across Pennsylvania.

According to Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, an investigation is underway after an alleged credit card fraud and identity theft involving two suspects at multiple locations in Clinton and Centre County.

Clinton County District Attorney’s Office

Police say they were able to capture pictures of two men at Lowes in Bald Eagle Township. Detectives believe the suspects are driving a silver Kia van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lamar at 570-726-6000.