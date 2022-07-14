SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two teens suspected of being involved a the Scranton shooting that left a 17-year-old dead will be facing additional charges.

According to an affidavit from Scranton Police Department, Evan Daniel Wasko, and Liam Patrick O’Malley, both 18, were hit with weapons-related charges.

As stated in the affidavit, investigators say O’Malley illegally possessed two firearms that were purchased close to the date of the shooting. O’Malley admitted to police that he did have an AK-47 and a shotgun.

Police say Wasko purchased the weapons for O’Malley as he is not legally allowed to own a firearm due to being admitted to the First Hospital in Kingston, a psychiatric hospital, in 2020.

O’Malley’s additional charges are firearm prohibited along with the original charges he faced were terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and a firearms violation.

Wasko’s additional charge is sales to an ineligible transferee, along with his original charge of homicide.