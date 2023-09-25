MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men involved in a carjacking assault have been arrested.

According to the Mount Carmel Police Department, the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. at Turkey Hill Minit Market at Fifth and Market Streets in Mount Carmel.

Police say two white men entered the victim’s car, assaulted him to take his car, and drove away. The victim was able to keep his keys and the car was found abandoned.

One suspect was identified as Jordan Lutz, 24, and the other suspect was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile. As stated in the affidavit, the two were spotted by officers and then fled causing a foot chase to begin.

Both were eventually arrested and Lutz was charged with aggravated assault, theft, and other related offenses.