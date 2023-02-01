TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three suspects they say stole a snowboard from the Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 26 around 12:30 p.m., a snowboard was stolen from the Camelback Ski Resort in Tannersville.

Investigators describe the board as a 2022 Burton Ripcord with a black top, red bottom, and black spikes on the stomp pad and its bindings are red in color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Timothy Mignosi at 570-629-7200.