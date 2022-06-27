WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are asking for help in identifying three people they say are involved in a “quick change” scheme and retail theft at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday around 3:00 p.m. three suspects are believed to have committed a “quick change” scheme at three stories in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Officials state the meaning of a “quick change” scheme is when someone pays for a low-cost item with a fake $50 or $100 bill and asks for change.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Police stated in a fourth store the suspect’s committed retail theft and then left the mall in a Hyundai Sonata or Elantra.

Anyone with information on the identification of the three accused is asked to message the Wilkes-Barre Township Police on Facebook.