WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers are searching for four people who allegedly were driving in a stolen car and fled from police during a traffic stop.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Thursday the driver of a stolen car fled from offices during a traffic stop.

Police say three other passengers were inside the car at the time of the incident and the vehicle involved was a white Kia with New Jersey plates.

Anyone with information on the four individuals is asked to contact Officer Slenzak at 570-208-1053.