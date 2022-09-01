SHENANDOAH BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials are looking for a man they say set several fires in the Weiser State Forest in May.

The Weiser State Forest District and Special Investigators with the Forest Fire Protection said John Banaszewski is wanted on 18 felony arson charges for allegedly setting multiple fires in Shenandoah Borough on May 12.

Banaszewski faces six counts of criminal attempt to risk catastrophe, six counts of arson with a danger of death or bodily injury, and several other related felony charges.

Anyone with information about Banaszewski’s location is asked to contact the Weiser Forest District at (570)-875-6450.